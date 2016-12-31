Colin White helps United States top Russia 3-2 in world junior hockey

TORONTO -- Colin White and Troy Terry scored second-period goals and Tyler Parsons made 25 saves to help the United States beat Russia 3-2 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship.

The United States and Canada, a 10-2 winner over Latvia on Thursday night, are 3-0-0 in Group B play and have wrapped up quarterfinal spots before their showdown Saturday in the pool finale.

It's a game you grow up watching, that New Year's Eve game. To have it in Canada here, you grow up seeing that, we're not going to be liked that's for sure," said Charlie McAvoy, a Boston University defenseman and Bruins prospect. "We're not expecting much love. It's going to be us against kind of their whole country."

Clayton Keller also scored in the United States' first victory over Russia in the tournament since 2007.

"We showed a lot of heart today and did a great job shutting them down in the third," Keller said. "All lines can score and have skill, but our best is yet to come. We're on the right track."

The Americans opened with a 6-1 victory over Latvia on Monday and beat Slovakia 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kirill Urakov and Kiirill Kaprizov scored for Russia, and Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves.

White gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead on a power play at 4:03 of the second, putting the rebound of Charlie McAvoy's point shot into the open net. Terry made it 3-1 with 8:19 left in the second.

White plays for Boston College, Terry for Denver, Parsons for London in the Ontario Hockey League, and Keller for Boston University. All four have been drafted by NHL teams, White by Ottawa in the first round in 2015, Terry by Anaheim in the fifth round in 2015, Parsons by Calgary in the second round this year, and Keller by Arizona in the first round this year.

"We're really starting to come together," Terry said. "We know what kind of a team we are, and when we play like we did today, we can be successful."

Kaprizov cut it to 3-2 on a power play with 2:43 left in the second period.

The Americans were awarded a penalty shot with 1:29 left in the third after Russian defenseman Sergei Zborovski purposely knocked off the net. But Samsonov stopped UConn's Tage Thompson with a poke check.