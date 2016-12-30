Robby Fabbri scores hat trick as Blues glide past Philadelphia Flyers 6-3

ST. LOUIS -- Robby Fabbri got a hat trick, David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored during St. Louis' four-goal third period and the Blues rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Shattenkirk also scored and Carter Hutton made 17 saves as the Blues improved to 12-1-4 at home.

Wayne Simmonds, Nick Cousins and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers, who dropped their fourth game in their last five. Steve Mason made 19 saves.

Perron deflected Colton Parayko's shot to tie it 5:53 into the third, less than two minutes after Schenn had given the Flyers a 3-2 lead. Perron ran his goal-scoring streak to three games.

Upshall put the Blues ahead 80 seconds later with a deflection of Joel Edmundson's shot. It was his first goal in 18 games.

Lightning 4, Canadiens 3, OT Tyler Johnson scored his second goal of the game 1:36 into overtime and Tampa Bay came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Montreal.

Johnson's winner from the right circle appeared to go off a Montreal stick and past goalie Carey Price.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat, who combined to tie it at 3 in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots.

Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov and Chris Terry scored for the Canadiens, who have lost three in a row. Price had 26 saves.

Canucks 2, Kings 1 Ryan Miller made 36 saves to lift Vancouver over Los Angeles.

Miller was nearly unbeatable even as the Kings outshot the Canucks 37-20, including 31-8 over the final 40 minutes.

Returning from the NHL's Christmas break, the Canucks earned only their second win in the past five games. The Kings got their fourth loss in five games.

Loui Eriksson and Henrik Sedin scored for the Canucks, who converted one of three power-play opportunities while denying the Kings on two.