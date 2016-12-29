Elite young defensemen adapting faster than ever

Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov are the latest to put cracks in the time-tested theory that defensemen need a long time to develop.

The 19-year-old rookies quickly followed the lead of Seth Jones and 2015 Calder Trophy winner Aaron Ekblad in adapting more quickly to the NHL than elite defensemen of previous generations. Werenski plays on the Columbus Blue Jackets' top pairing alongside Jones and Provorov is already a No. 1 defenseman after making the Philadelphia Flyers out of training camp.

"In that position of defense, it's the toughest to play and a lot is expected of them to step right into the top level of their game in their sport," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. Werenski "has a mental aptitude about him that he can handle a lot of things — not only physically but more importantly mentally. It's really impressive to see such a young man be able to do that."

Werenski and Provorov are in the Calder race for the top NHL rookie with forwards Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine, while Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes is handling the NHL well at 18.

Young 20-somethings like Rasmus Ristolainen of the Buffalo Sabres, Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues, John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars, Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Provorov teammate Shayne Gostisbehere also didn't need much time to adjust to the North American pro game.

"You're seeing a lot more young defensemen put in bigger roles," Jones said. "Teams and organizations are going to be putting them (in) earlier so that they can see for themselves what it feels like at a young age so that when they do kind of develop, it'll go a little quicker."

Some of it is the necessity of the salary cap and the trend toward teams leaning on younger, cheaper players. But the best of the best defensemen are now much more like the prodigious Drew Doughty, who was a major contributor for the Los Angeles Kings as a rookie, than Victor Hedman, who needed a few years to develop into the star he is today.

'It's an opportunity'

"I think it's opportunity more than anything," said Ryan Ellis of the Nashville Predators, who played with Jones for his first two-plus seasons. "When you're given the opportunity, you're going to make mistakes, you're going to turn over the puck or do this, do that. It's the opportunity, and if you keep getting that opportunity eventually you're going to be more experienced and have more confidence."

The Flyers gave Gostisbehere an opportunity last season after a long-term injury to veteran Mark Streit, and Provorov earned it this fall with his play. While a lot of young defensemen are further ahead offensively than defensively, Provorov has earned matchups against Connor McDavid, Tyler Seguin and other top scorers and lived up to those lofty expectations.

"His consistency has probably been one element that's taken a nice step forward," coach Dave Hakstol said. "The bulk of (the credit) goes to Ivan and his mental readiness and physical readiness maybe being able to play regardless of what the era is."