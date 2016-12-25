Bobrovsky solid at the back as Colombus beat Montreal

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Friday night for their 12th straight win.

Columbus improved to 23-5-4, the best start in franchise history. It has not lost since Nov. 26. Montreal, which outshot Columbus 37-24, fell to 21-9-4.

It was Bobrovsky's NHL-best 20th win. He kept Columbus in the game despite an apathetic third period in which the Blue Jackets took just five shots.

Sam Gagner put Columbus on the board at 17:50 of the first period, 16 seconds into a Canadiens bench minor for too many men on the ice. It was his 15th goal on the season.

Brandon Saad made it 2-0 with his 13th goal of the season just 1:22 into the second.

Wild 7, Rangers 4 Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter and Marco Scandella scored in a strong burst early in the second period, and Minnesota earned its franchise-record 10th straight win.

Penguins 4, Devils 1 Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 24th goal and the Penguins rebounded nicely from their worst performance of the season.

Chad Ruhwedel got the first goal of his career for Pittsburgh. Eric Fehr and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves.

Maple Leafs 4, Coyotes 1 Arizona captain Shane Doan scored his 400th goal in his 1,500th game, and Toronto rookie Auston Matthews had an assist in his first NHL game in his hometown in the Maple Leafs' victory over the Coyotes.

Capitals 4, Lightning 0 John Carlson scored two goals, Alex Ovechkin also scored and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots for his third shutout of the season.

Sharks 3, Oilers 2, Ot Kevin Labanc scored his second goal of the night 3:24 into overtime and San Jose beat Edmonton for its sixth victory in seven games.

Joe Pavelski also scored to send the Sharks into the Christmas break in first place in the Pacific Division.

Stars 3, Kings 2, Ot Esa Lindell scored 1:07 into overtime, sending Dallas to the win.

Lindell skated in for a 2-on-1 on Kings goalie Jeff Zatkoff. Stars captain Jamie Benn eased a pass from the right side to the rookie defenseman at the left faceoff circle for his third goal this season.