Panthers roar past Sabres to win 4-3

SUNRISE, Florida -- Jaromir Jagr had three assists to pull into a tie for second place on the NHL's career points list as the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 after a shootout on Tuesday night.

Jagr pulled even with Mark Messier with 1,887 points, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (2,857).

Roberto Luongo stopped 33 shots, including both attempts in the shootout, to pull into a tie with Terry Sawchuk for fifth all-time in the NHL with 447 wins.

Nick Bjugstad had his first goal of the season while Keith Yandle also scored and Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists for the Panthers.

Rasmus Ristolainen and San Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Evander Kane also scored and Robin Lehner made 36 saves.

Canucks 4, Jets 1 Jannik Hansen scored twice and Bo Horvat got his 10th goal of the season to help Vancouver beat Winnipeg.

Horvat scored an empty-netter after Sven Baertschi got a goal in the third period for Vancouver and Jacob Markstrom had 31 saves. Henrik Sedin added two assists.

Blake Wheeler scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots for the Jets.

Blue Jackets 3, Kings 2, SO Cam Atkinson had two goals and scored in the shootout to help Columbus get its franchise-record 10th straight victory.

Curtis McElhinney made 44 saves and Sam Gagner scored the decider in the shootout as Columbus earned a point for the 12th straight game, improved to 21-5-4 and hosts the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night with a chance to jump into first place in the brutally competitive Metropolitan Division.

Jeff Carter scored twice for Los Angeles, including a tying goal 10:16 into the third period, and also got a goal in the shootout. Peter Budaj stopped 25 shots but allowed goals on 2 of 3 shootout attempts.

Wild 2, Avalanche 0 Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves for his NHL-leading fifth shutout this season as Minnesota won its eighth straight.

Charlie Coyle scored his team-leading 11th goal and Mikko Koivu added his eighth for the Wild.

Colorado's Semyon Varlamov returned after missing four games with a groin injury and stopped 31 of 33 shots. The Avalanche have lost four consecutive games.

Islanders 4, Bruins 2 Thomas Greiss stopped 48 shots while Anders Lee scored twice and had an assist as the New York Islanders snapped a five-game winless streak.