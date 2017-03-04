News
Park takes 1-stroke halfway lead at Singapore
AP  March 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
SINGAPORE -- Inbee Park made a birdie on the last hole Friday to take a one-stroke lead over Michelle Wie and two others after two rounds of the LPGA's Women's Champions tournament.

Park lost her place atop the leaderboard when she made a double-bogey on the 12th hole, her only blemish in two rounds at the Sentosa Golf Club, but regained her composure with birdies on the 14th and 18th holes.

The Olympic gold medalist had a second consecutive five-under-par 67 to lead the US$1.5 million event at 10-under 134.

Wie, who led overnight after an opening round of 66, shot a bogey-free 69 to join Hur Mi-Jung (67) and Ariya Jutanugarn (68) in a three-way tie for second.

Suzann Pettersen (67) and Park Sung-Hyun (68) reached the halfway stage at 8 under, tied for fifth.

Six others, including No.1-ranked Lydia Ko, who shot 68 Friday, trail Park by three strokes and are tied for seventh.

