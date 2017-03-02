Shorts to be permitted in PGA practice rounds

MEXICO CITY -- The PGA Championship in the middle of summer tends to be hot, especially in the South.

A small measure of relief is on the way.

The PGA of America board decided on Tuesday to allow players to wear shorts during the practice round at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, the second full week in August. PGA President Paul Levy announced it to the staff at the Florida headquarters.

The new policy also applies to the Senior PGA Championship, the PGA Professional National Championship and the Assistant PGA Professional Championship.

"Amateurs always ask me about wearing shorts, and I always tell them, 'This is my job, my occupation.' And we lend ourselves to corporate America, which doesn't go to work in shorts," Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk said. "I like the fact we play in slacks, but it's a practice round. It is Quail Hollow. It's going to be hotter than can be. The guys will be happy, and they'll like it."

It was just over 20 years ago at Valhalla when a couple of caddies defied regulations by changing into shorts after their players teed off. They were instructed to wear pants. And now the PGA of America is letting the players wear shorts for the practice days.