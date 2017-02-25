Wesley Bryan and Cody Gribble share the lead at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida -- One reason Martin Kaymer enjoys the Honda Classic is because he doesn't feel as though he has to make a bunch of birdies.

On such a serene Thursday at PGA National, that was required to keep pace.

A pair of PGA Tour rookies who last played this course at Q-school for the Web.com Tour, Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan, each opened with a 6-under 64 in the morning and it stood the rest of the day. The wind never really materialized. The greens remained soft from a big rain the day before.

More than half of the field was at par or better.

Kaymer, a two-time major champion from Germany playing on a sponsor exemption, chipped in from behind the 17th green for birdie and closed with a two-putt birdie from 40 feet for a 65. He was one shot behind, along with Anirban Lahiri of India.

"I felt very calm over the ball," Kaymer said. "I enjoy the golf course. When you stand on the first tee, you don't feel like you need to make five or six birdies. It's a ball-striking golf course, but even level par or 1-over par is a very good round.

"It was very soft and there was not much wind," he said. "Once you miss the fairway, it was actually OK from the rough because the greens are soft. I've not played the golf course in easier conditions."

Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter found it the same way. They were part of a large group at 66. Sergio Garcia was headed in that direction until he pulled his tee shot left on the par-3 fifth hole and made double bogey, added a pair of other bogeys and recovered with a birdie on his final hole for a 68. He was in the group with defending champion Adam Scott.

"If the weather stays good and it's able to dry out, I don't see the golf course getting any easier," Fowler said.

It was an important start for Poulter, who is playing on a medical extension from a foot injury last year and has only six PGA Tour events left to earn either US$220,301 or 154 FedEx Cup points to retain his full status.