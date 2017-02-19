Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for Chubb Classic lead

NAPLES, Florida -- Miguel Angel Jimenez had a late eagle and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic.

Doug Garwood and Scott Parel joined Jimenez atop the leaderboard on the Talon Course at The TwinEagles Club. Mike Goodes had a 66, and Scott Hoch, Tommy Armour III, Bob Tway, Duffy Waldorf and Tuesday qualifier John Elliott shot 67.

Jimenez hit a 3-wood to 10 feet to set up the eagle on the par-5 sixth — his 15th hole — and made a 9-footer for birdie on the par-4 ninth.

"I played very well, very solid," Jimenez said. "I make plenty of putts. Very solid from tee green. It's nice. Very happy. The condition of the golf course was excellent and not very windy."