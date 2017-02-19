|
International Edition
Sunday
February, 19, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for Chubb Classic lead
|
AP February 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
NAPLES, Florida -- Miguel Angel Jimenez had a late eagle and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic.
Doug Garwood and Scott Parel joined Jimenez atop the leaderboard on the Talon Course at The TwinEagles Club. Mike Goodes had a 66, and Scott Hoch, Tommy Armour III, Bob Tway, Duffy Waldorf and Tuesday qualifier John Elliott shot 67.
Jimenez hit a 3-wood to 10 feet to set up the eagle on the par-5 sixth — his 15th hole — and made a 9-footer for birdie on the par-4 ninth.
"I played very well, very solid," Jimenez said. "I make plenty of putts. Very solid from tee green. It's nice. Very happy. The condition of the golf course was excellent and not very windy."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
2
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
3
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
4
Serena cruises through to 4th round
5
Football: China to accelerate youth training push - report
6
Concussion symptoms 3x higher in soccer players who 'head' ball
7
Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
8
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
9
Nadal sets up Australian Open classic final vs Federer
10
Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major