Couples a stroke back at PGA Champions Tour
AP February 13, 2017, 12:12 am TWN
BOCA RATON, Florida -- Fred Couples birdied the final two holes Saturday to pull within a stroke of the leaders in the PGA Champions Tour's Allianz Championship.
The 57-year-old Couples shot a 7-under 65 to reach 11-under 133 on The Old Course at Broken Sound.
Doug Garwood, Joe Durant, Scott McCarron and first-round leader Olin Browne shared the top spot, all birdieing the par-5 18th. Garwood shot 64, Durant 65, McCarron 66, and Browne 69. Tom Pernice Jr. had a 64 to match Couples at 11 under.
