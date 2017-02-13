Spieth surges to six-shot lead at Pebble Beach

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Spieth fired eight birdies in a 7-under par 65 on Saturday to seize a six-shot lead after three rounds of the weather-disrupted U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Spieth, in a three-way tie for the lead with world number one Jason Day and Derek Fathauer when the second round concluded early Saturday, pulled inexorably away with a sparkling effort at Pebble Beach Golf Links, one of three courses in use over the first three rounds of the tournament.

The two-time major champion, seeking his first PGA title of 2017, opened with back to back birdies. His only bogey of the round, at the eighth, was followed by three birdies in a row at the ninth, 10th and 11th.

Having picked up another shot at 15, he rolled in a 16-footer for birdie at the par-three 17th, and left himself inches for a birdie at 18.

It was a further stroke back to two-time winner Dustin Johnson and unheralded Kelly Kraft, Americans who posted 65s for 205.