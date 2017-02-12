|
Back spasms leave Tiger questionable for Masters
|
AFP February 12, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
WASHINGTON -- Tiger Woods will miss planned U.S. PGA Tour starts the next two weeks with ongoing back spasms, which forced him out last week in Dubai and have him questionable for the Masters.
The 14-time major winner, trying to rebuild his career after back surgery that benched him for more than a year, pulled out of next week's Genesis Open at Riviera and the following week's Honda Classic near his South Florida home.
"My doctors have advised me not to play for the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down," Woods said on his website.
|
