February, 12, 2017

Olin Browne shoots 63 to take PGA Champions Tour lead
AP  February 12, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
BOCA RATON, Florida -- Olin Browne had eight birdies in a nine-hole stretch and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Champions Tour's Allianz Championship.

"I played a really nice round of golf today," Browne said. "I made two errant swings and I got away with both of them. Just happened to miss in the right place or got a fortunate break. Had a clean card, nine birdies and no bogeys. Birdied all the par 5s, so that ends up adding up slowly, which is really nice. We like days like that."

The 57-year-old Browne birdied Nos. 17-2 and 4-7 on The Old Course at Broken Sound Club.

"This course is such a good golf course," Browne said. "It's in such beautiful shape but it's very receptive. We've had a warm winter, right, so there's a lot of water on the course. The greens, they don't have their usual fire. They're beautiful, they're rolling probably 12, 12 1/2, but usually they're the fastest greens that we play all year. So just all-around perfect conditions, not too much wind today."

He lives in nearby Tequesta.

"It is a home game. I'm staying at home this week," Browne said. "I see this kind of grass every day when I play. It's awfully nice not to be lugging your stuff through the airports and dealing with the airlines and all that kind of nonsense."

