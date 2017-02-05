News
Brendan, Byeong vie for Phoenix Open lead
AP  February 5, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An led the way at golf's biggest party, Phil Mickelson had a classic Lefty adventure, and Justin Thomas cooled off in the desert.

An ran in a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th Friday for his second straight 5-under 66 and a share of the Waste Management Phoenix Open lead. Steele had a 67 to match An at 10-under 132 at TPC Scottsdale.

Mickelson bogeyed the final two holes for a 70 that left him six strokes back, while playing partner Thomas had a 73 to miss the cut by a stroke.

Thomas was coming off a two-week break after sweeping the Hawaii events — and shooting 59 at Waialae — for his second and third victories of the season.

Mickelson tried to pull off a low-percentage shot from the left rough on the par-4 eighth — his 17th hole. Behind a small tree nearly 200 yards from the green, Lefty attempted to hit a sweeping slice with a driver, but the line drive didn't cut as much as he wanted and rocketed through the large gallery lining the right side.

"I didn't really have much," Mickelson said. "I was trying to get something that would cut it. It was sitting in the rough. The only play was to pitch out, but that's not really, you know, what I like to do."

On the par-4 ninth, he took two shots to escape the right greenside bunker.

