Hadwin shoots 59 to take La Quinta lead

LA QUINTA, California -- The temperature barely climbed into the 60s on a spectacular, clear afternoon in the desert after two rainy days. Adam Hadwin stopped counting at 59 — 13-under 59, that is.

The 29-year-old Canadian shot the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days to take the third-round lead Saturday in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

"I think everybody talks about kind of they were in a zone and I think that's kind of what happened," Hadwin said. "I was thinking about it. I knew exactly where I was. I knew exactly what I needed to do. It just didn't seem to matter."

Hadwin made a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th and got up-and-down for par — making a 3-footer — from just off the green on the par-4 18th at La Quinta Country Club.

"Last thing I wanted to do was miss a 3-footer for 59," Hadwin said. "So, I was more relieved than anything walking off that green."

Justin Thomas had an 11-under 59 last week in Hawaii in the first round of his Sony Open victory. Hadwin matched David Duval's tournament record, a 13-under 59 on the Arnold Palmer Private Course in the final round of his 1999 victory. Jim Furyk shot a tour-record 12-under 58 last year in the Travelers Championship.

Hadwin was at 17-under 199 after starting the day tied for 49th at 4 under, a stroke below the eventual cut. He played the first two days at PGA West, shooting 71 on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course and 69 on the Stadium Course — the site of the final round Sunday.

"The Stadium Course is a much tougher course than La Quinta," Hadwin said. "It's a Sunday. I got a chance to win a golf tournament. That's what you want going into Sunday, and I'm excited about that. ... They say one of hardest things in golf is to follow up a low round. I have to figure out a way to convince myself that I just shot 67."

The former Louisville player is the first Canadian to break 60 on the tour. He's also the first to accomplish the feat on a par-72 course since Duval, and the only non-winner to break 60 on the tour.