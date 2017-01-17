|
Thomas caps off record week with Sony win
AP
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
HONOLULU - One last putt. One more record. And two unforgettable weeks in Hawaii for Justin Thomas.
Thomas began the Sony Open with a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 59. He ended it Sunday with a two-putt birdie from 60 feet that gave him yet another entry in the PGA Tour record book for the lowest 72-hole score in history.
His final act was to stand before the members of Waialae Country Club, champagne flute in hand for the traditional toast.
The 23-year-old from Kentucky gave the best glimpse yet of his potential with a game that was at times overpowering and never more efficient. He closed with a 5-under 65 for a seven-shot victory, which gave him as much satisfaction as his score of 253 to set the record.
Thomas became only the third player since 1970 to win three times in his first five tournaments to start a PGA Tour season. The others were Tiger Woods (three times) and Johnny Miller (twice).
|
