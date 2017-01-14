LPGA, Champions players set for invite

ORLANDO, Florida -- Brooke Henderson did a question-and-answer session with actor Jack Wagner and former pitcher Mark Mulder. On Friday, the Canadian star will tee off alongside Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson and former hockey star Mike Modano.

Henderson and fellow LPGA Tour players Lexi Thompson, Brittany Lang and Brittany Lincicome are joining PGA Tour Champions players and celebrities in the Diamond Resorts Invitational.

"It's really exciting to meet actors like Jack and get to meet awesome athletes," Henderson said. "It's kind of eye-opening for me to see the different talent and how they can go from their careers and go to golf, which is secondary to them, but they're really, really good. I'm excited for the week."

The women will play from the same tees as the senior professionals in the modified Stableford event at Tranquilo at Four Seasons Resort Orlando. The LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions players are competing for a US$750,000 purse, and the celebrities are playing for US$500,000.

John Daly will open with signers Jake Owen and Colt Ford.