Thomas holds on to beat Matsuyama at Kapalua

KAPALUA -- Justin Thomas knew he was playing well enough to start the year with a victory in the SBS Tournament of Champions.

He just didn't expect to have to play so many good shots in the end to win.

Even on Maui, life can move pretty fast.

Thomas had a five-shot lead with five holes to play when he holed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole. Three holes later, he stood on the edge of the 16th green and watched Hideki Matsuyama stand over a 10-foot birdie putt that would have tied him for the lead.

Asked if there was ever a time in his golfing life that he feared blowing a tournament, Thomas replied, "Today count?"

The thought didn't linger.

He told his caddie, Jimmy Johnson, as they walked to the 17th tee that he would have gladly taken a one-shot lead with two holes to play before the tournament started. Thomas then hit an 8-iron from 214 yards so pure that he stopped to admire it as it settled 3 feet away for birdie, and he closed by smashing a 369-yard drive -- his 10th tee shot of at least 350 yards for the week -- that set up a simple two-putt birdie for a 4-under 69.

He wound up with a three-shot victory over Matsuyama that made him sweat a little more than he imagined Sunday at Kapalua. He won for the third time in his third season on the PGA Tour, and they all have one thread.

"I apparently have to fly at least 12 hours to get a win on the PGA Tour," Thomas said.

His other two victories were in Malaysia each of the last two years at the CIMB Classic. The one difference at Kapalua was that his parents were there to see it for the first time. Mike Thomas is the longtime head pro at Harmony Landing outside Louisville, Kentucky, and still his coach.