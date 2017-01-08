Moore and Thomas share lead at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- The surf, the sun and endless views of island paradise can make the SBS Tournament of Champions feel like a working vacation. Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas were among those putting the emphasis on work at Kapalua.

Thomas prepared more diligently than he did a year ago, particularly on straightening out his driver. He has made 13 birdies in two rounds, making seven of them Friday for a 6-under 67. That was enough to share the lead with Moore, who birdied four of his last five holes for a 67.

They were at 12-under 134, one shot ahead of Patrick Reed (65) and Jimmy Walker (70).

Moore, coming off a Ryder Cup debut that elevated his stature, said it could be easy to fall into the trap of island life. He has worked that out of his system.

"If I'm at a golf tournament, I'm here to golf and I'm here to play a golf tournament," he said. "Doesn't mean I can't go hang out with my son and play on the beach for a few minutes afterward, but I'm not going to do anything to wear myself out and exhaust myself so the next day I'm tired on the golf course. Everything I do, and all the decisions I make, are to play a tournament. But it is easy to let that other side of it happen."

He poured in a 25-foot birdie on the 12th hole, and work felt easier. Moore twice hit wedges to tap-in range for birdie as part of his strong finish strong finish.

Thomas knows when it's time to play on the beach. That's usually in the Bahamas, with plenty on Instagram as evidence when he's on Spring Break or celebrating a buddy's birthday. He said he prepared more this time for the first PGA Tour event of the year, and the he's getting the result he expects.