Wilder retains WBC title with 5th-round KO of Washington

BIRMINGHAM -- Deontay Wilder proved his surgically repaired right hand is still a devastating force -- once he unleashed it.

Wilder returned from right arm injuries to stop Gerald Washington in the fifth round and retain his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night in a fight that heated up quickly after a quiet start.

Wilder (38-0, 37 knockouts) seemed mostly cautious with his right in the early rounds but staggered Washington (18-1-1) and sent him down with a hard one followed by a left in the fifth at Legacy Arena. He came right back at the former USC football player and Navy mechanic, pummeling him against the ropes with both hands.

"I knew he was going to come in excited to fight for a world title," Wilder said. "I just kept calm and found my rhythm. I knew he was going to tire out, and when he did I took advantage."

Referee Mike Griffin stopped the fight at 1:45 of the fifth after Wilder punctuated his barrage with a left uppercut. An unsteady Washington wobbled against the ropes on the opposite side after the stoppage.

Wilder said he told his girlfriend sitting ringside before that round: "I'm about to get him. And I delivered."

"I knew that it was coming," he said.

It was the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native's fifth title defense but Washington held his own before getting caught by the big shots. Two judges had the challenger from California ahead going into the fifth.

"I just got a little impatient," Washington said. "I was trying to go for it. It was an even boxing match. I could have kept it like that and kept it boring. I don't know why I fell asleep there. I guess I lost a little focus.

"I caught him with one shot when he was coming in. But instead of me keeping that play going and keep pushing him back and keep him in control by keeping him in the center of the ring, I tried to get on him. I was trying to play a little counter punch role and catch him coming in. He just caught me."

Wilder's left eye was marked up by the third round but neither fighter landed many hard shots in the first four rounds. Wilder landed 33 of 113 punches, or 29.2 percent.