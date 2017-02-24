Pacquiao 'is in talks' for bout with Amir Khan

MANILA -- Philippine boxing hero Manny Pacquiao on Thursday said he was "in negotiations" to face British fighter Amir Khan, after weeks of conflicting reports over his next bout.

"My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcements coming soon," Pacquiao, 38, said on Twitter.

Pacquiao's post follows various accounts from different sources over who he will be facing next and where the fight will be held.

Last month, Pacquiao's American promoter Bob Arum was widely quoted as saying the Filipino would next face Australia's Jeff Horn in April, although Pacquiao's aides insisted nothing had been confirmed.