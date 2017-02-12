Zhakiyanov survives hard hits to dethrone Warren

LOS ANGELES -- Kazakhstan's Zhanat Zhakiyanov survived two first-round knockdowns to upset Rau'shee Warren by split decision on Friday and claim the World Boxing Association bantamweight world title.

On the same card in Toledo, Ohio, unbeaten Robert Easter retained his International Boxing Federation lightweight title with a unanimous decision over Puerto Rico's Luis Cruz.

Warren, making his first defense of the title he claimed with a majority decision win over Juan Carlos Payano, looked headed for a short night when he put the challenger down twice in the first three minutes. But Zhakiyanov, trained by Britain's former two-division world champion Ricky Hatton, steadied and gradually seized control of the bout.