Trail Blazers spoil Aldridge comeback

SAN ANTONIO -- Damian Lillard scored 36 points as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-106 on Wednesday night, spoiling LaMarcus Aldridge's return from a health scare.

C.J. McCollum added 26 points for the Trail Blazers, who were coming off a 23-point loss in New Orleans.

Aldridge had 19 points and seven rebounds after missing two games with a minor heart arrhythmia. He was cleared Wednesday morning and does not have any playing restrictions. Aldridge finished 9 for 24 from the field and played 32 minutes. He made his first two attempts, a 17-foot jumper and a 21-footer, drawing loud cheers from the sold-out crowd.

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points to lead San Antonio (52-15), which had won 11 of 12 entering the game but fell one game behind Golden State for the league's best record.

Grizzlies 98, Bulls 91 Mike Conley and Marc Gasol each scored 27 points to lead Memphis past Chicago, which lost Dwyane Wade to a sprained elbow.

Conley and Gasol scored 18 of the team's 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Grizzlies held off the Bulls, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Memphis, which had lost five straight before winning Monday, earned its second straight win.

The Bulls were without Wade down the stretch after he injured his right elbow with 8:34 remaining. He did not return. Rajon Rondo scored 17 points to lead Chicago.

Heat 120, Pelicans 112 Goran Dragic played through a black eye and bloodied mouth to score 33 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 17 rebounds in Miami's victory over New Orleans.

Wayne Ellington scored 19 for the Heat, who made 16 3-pointers and have won 18 consecutive games when connecting at least 10 times from beyond the arc. Dion Waiters added 14, and James Johnson and Tyler Johnson had 10 apiece for Miami.

The Heat (33-35) won for the 22nd time in 27 games and are 14-1 in their last 15 at home.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 19 for the Pelicans. E'Twaun Moore had 18 off the bench.

Kings 107, Suns 101 Rookie Skal Labissiere scored 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, a breakout performance that lifted Sacramento over Phoenix.

The 6-foot-11 Haitian, who spent much of the season with the Reno Bighorns of the Developmental League, scored the first 16 Sacramento points of the final quarter.

T.J. Warren scored 24 for the Suns, who rested Eric Bledsoe for the night.

Rookie Tyler Ulis, a teammate of Labissiere at Kentucky, started in place of Bledsoe and had a career-high 13 assists.

Elsewhere, it was Pacers 98, Hornets 77; Mavericks 112, Wizards 107; Celtics 117, Timberwolves 104; Rockets 139, Lakers 100; Jazz 97, Pistons 83; and Bucks 97, Clippers 96.