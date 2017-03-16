29 for 29: Curry leads Warriors past 76ers

OAKLAND, California -- Stephen Curry scored 29 points on his 29th birthday and the Golden State Warriors used a frenetic fourth-quarter rally to end a three-game skid with a 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Dario Saric intentionally missed his second free throw with 2.6 seconds remaining to try to give the Sixers one last shot, but Curry secured the ball.

Curry struggled to knock down open 3-pointers again but came through from deep with 5:38 left and again with a key baseline 3 at 3:42. Matt Barnes hit one a minute later from the opposite corner for a 104-99 lead.

Curry's jumper with 9:55 to play pulled the Warriors within 90-86 after Golden State trailed 90-78 to begin the final quarter. Draymond Green's 3 at 8:04 made it a one-point game, and Shaun Livingston gave Golden State the lead the next time down.

Klay Thompson scored 28 and Green had 20 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and six blocks for the Warriors, who trailed by as many as 16 in the third.

Cavaliers 128, Pistons 96 LeBron James got his 52nd career triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and Cleveland used a blazing start to overpower Detroit.

James picked up his 10th triple-double of the season and third in the last four games at the 3:45 mark of the third quarter.

In only 28 minutes, the four-time MVP finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Cleveland had lost four of five, but James helped them cruise in this one.

He even overpowered a teammate at one point, flattening Irving while grabbing a rebound in the third quarter. James helped Irving to his feet then dribbled the ball up the floor.

Thunder 122, Nets 104 Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds in his 33rd triple-double of the season, and Oklahoma City beat Brooklyn.

Pelicans 100, Trail Blazers 77 DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Anthony Davis had 15 points and 15 rebounds as New Orleans soundly defeated

Portland.

Cousins had nine rebounds and three assists. He made 9 of 17 2-point shots but missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Jordan Crawford had 13 points and scored in double figures for the fourth time in four games since being signed to a 10-day contract March 5. Solomon Hill scored 12 points, E'Twaun Moore had 11 and Jrue Holiday 10.