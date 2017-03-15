Spurs beat Hawks to tie for 1st

SAN ANTONIO -- Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in his return from a concussion and the San Antonio Spurs equaled Golden State for the NBA's best record with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

San Antonio made a season-high 16 3-pointers in its 19th straight home victory over Atlanta. The Spurs and Warriors are 52-14 with 16 games remaining, including the final regular-season matchup between them on March 29.

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder had 22 points and 10 assists, shooting 10 for 22 from the field. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points, but the Hawks had their three-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio's Patty Mills had 15 points and Danny Green added 14. The starting guards combined to shoot 7 for 12 on 3-pointers and the team finished 16 for 34 on 3s.

Jazz 114, Clippers 108 Gordon Hayward scored 27 points and Utah broke a nine-game home losing streak to Los Angeles.

The victory gave the Jazz a two-game lead over the Clippers in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed in the Western Conference and home-court advantage in the first round.

Utah scored 40 points in the third quarter, a season-high for any quarter, after trailing much of the first half. George Hill was much more aggressive on the offensive end after a sluggish first half and the Jazz missed just four of 17 shots in the period while hitting all six 3-point attempts. The ball movement was outstanding on offense and nearly everyone got in the mix.

Chris Paul had 33 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Clippers.

Timberwolves 119, Wizards 104 Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 13 rebounds while Ricky Rubio scored 22 points and broke his own franchise record with 19 assists as Minnesota beat Washington.

Nemanja Bjelica added 16 points and 10 boards off the bench for the Timberwolves, who entered the game 3-games behind Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota shot 52 percent and Rubio topped 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time in his six-year career.

John Wall scored 27 points for the Wizards, who fell 2-games back of Cleveland for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal added 20 points, but Washington lost for the first time in six games.

Grizzlies 113, Bucks 93 Vince Carter made all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc, to score a season-high 24 points and lead Memphis past Milwaukee.

The 40-year-old Carter set a season high for 3-point makes in his first start of the season. Memphis shot 52 percent for the game, including 14 of 27 from deep.

Memphis stopped a five-game skid by ending the Bucks' six-game winning streak.

Mike Conley had 20 points and 10 assists for Memphis, while Tony Allen scored 15 points. Zach Randolph finished with 14 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 18 points, while Malcolm Brogdon contributed 15 off the bench. Greg Monroe and Matthew Dellavedova finished with 13

points each for Milwaukee, which started a six-game trip

against Western Conference teams.

Elsewhere, it was Bulls 115, Hornets 109; Raptors 100, Mavericks 78; Nuggets 129, Lakers 101; and Kings 120, Magic 115.