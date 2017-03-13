Spurs roll to easy victory over Warriors

SAN ANTONIO -- Patty Mills had 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 107-85 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in a game short on star power to pull within a half-game of the NBA's top record.

The big showdown between the league's top two teams turned into a huge letdown with both teams missing their star players.

Already without Kevin Durant due to a knee injury, Golden State opted to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

The Spurs were expecting to be without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray due to injuries, but received a jolt when they were informed that LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely with a minor heart arrhythmia. Aldridge underwent tests Saturday and will have more Monday.

Ian Clark had 36 points to lead Golden State, which has dropped three in a row and five of seven.

Wizards 125, Trail Blazers 124, OT John Wall scored 39 points as the Wizards picked up a controversial road win.

It looked as if Markieff Morris stepped out of bounds before making a go-ahead baseline jumper with 0.4 seconds left in overtime. The crowd at the Moda Center howled in protest and the players pointed to the video replay to no avail.

Bradley Beal added 26 points for the Wizards, who have won five straight.

CJ McCollum scored 34 points for Portland, which had won four in a row. Damian Lillard had 33.

Heat 104, Raptors 89 Dion Waiters scored 20 points while Tyler Johnson added 16 as the Heat improved to 21-4 over their last 25 games.

Goran Dragic scored 15 and Hassan Whiteside added 12 points and 14 rebounds for Miami.

Dragic played only 41 seconds in the second half, leaving after taking an elbow from Toronto's Cory Joseph. Dragic eventually returned to the bench with an icepack over his right eye, which appeared to be swollen nearly shut.

DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points for the Raptors, who have lost 15 of their last 24 games. Toronto, still without injured All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, managed only seven assists — an NBA low for any team this season

— on 32 field goals.

Thunder 112, Jazz 104 Russell Westbrook had 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 32nd triple-double of the season, leading Oklahoma City to the victory.

Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) for the second-most triple-doubles in a season. Oscar Robertson set the record of 41 in 1961-62.

Victor Oladipo added 22 points to help the Thunder win for the third time in four regular-season meetings with the Jazz.

Utah was without center Rudy Gobert and forward Derrick Favors because of leg soreness while Gordon Hayward played only 21 minutes, finishing with nine points — 13 below his average.