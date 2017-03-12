Timberwolvels upset Warriors 103-102

MINNEAPOLIS -- Andrew Wiggins scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead free throws with 12.8 seconds left to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 103-102 NBA victory over the scuffling Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Ricky Rubio had 17 points and 13 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points to give the Timberwolves their sixth win in eight games as they try to chase down the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff race. They entered the night 2{ games behind Denver, with Portland and Dallas also ahead of them in the standings.

Klay Thompson scored 30 points for Golden State, but Stephen Curry's remarkable shooting slump continued in the Warriors' second straight loss and fourth in six games without injured star Kevin Durant. Curry scored 26 points, but was just 10 for 27 from the field and 1 for 8 from 3-point range. And he missed an 18-footer in the closing seconds that would have won the game.

Rockets 115, Bulls 94 James Harden had 19 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds as Houston used a dominant third quarter for a victory over Chicago.

Ryan Anderson added 21 points as the Rockets avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Houston outscored Chicago 36-14 in the third quarter -- after scoring the last nine points of the first half -- on 13-of-22 shooting, including 7 of 12 on 3-pointers. Harden had six points, six assists and five rebounds in the period.

Dwyane Wade had 21 points in 25 minutes for the Bulls after missing the previous two games with a left quad strain. Chicago has dropped four straight.

Hawks 105, Raptors 99 Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, including 13 in the final period as Atlanta beat Toronto to pull closer in the race for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.