99-86 Boston get one over Golden State at Oracle

OAKLAND, California -- Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points as the Boston Celtics beat Golden State 99-86 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Warriors' lone home game at Oracle Arena in a nearly three-week span.

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot just 4 for 17 from 3-point range as Golden State

struggled again without injured star

Kevin Durant, who spoke before the game wearing a bulky brace on his injured left knee and using crutches.

Curry had 23 points, and Thompson 25 as the Warriors' 10-game home winning streak was snapped.

Jazz 115, Rockets 108 Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward each scored 23 points to help Utah beat Houston for its

fourth straight victory.

James Harden had 35 points for the Rockets. They dropped their second in a row.

The Rockets trailed by double digits for much of the game as

they struggled from 3-point range.

Raptors 94, Pelicans 87 Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Toronto beat a New Orleans squad that played without All-Star forward Anthony Davis during the second half.

The Pelicans announced that Davis hurt his left wrist, an injury that appeared to occur when he crashed to the court during the team's possession in the first half. Davis was fouled by Normal Powell as he tried to catch an alley-oop pass.

The Pelicans said X-rays did not reveal any broken bones, but that Davis, who did not speak to reporters after the game, had a contusion and would be re-evaluated daily. Timberwolves 107, Clippers 91 Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 14 rebounds as Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points, and Ricky Rubio had 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Elsewhere, it was Spurs 114, Kings 104; Bucks 104, Knicks 93; Heat 108, Hornets 101; Wizards 123, Nuggets 113; Magic 98, Bulls 91; Hawks 110, Nets 105; and Pacers 115, Pistons 98.