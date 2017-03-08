Cavs scorched by Heat 106-98

CLEVELAND -- Andrew Bogut broke his left leg less than one minute into his Cleveland debut and the Cavaliers were outgunned 106-98 on Monday night by the surging Miami Heat, who beat the NBA champions twice in three nights.

Dion Waiters scored 29 points, Goran Dragic added 21 and the Heat held off a late rally by the Cavs, who trimmed a 20-point deficit to 103-98 in the final minute. It could have gotten tighter but LeBron James missed a long 3-pointer before Waiters banked one in with 12.2 seconds left.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 and James had 30 points and 17 rebounds as Cleveland dropped to 26-7 at home.

Miami has won 19 of 23, including victories over Golden State, Houston and two over Cleveland, which now has to find another rim protector after Bogut got hurt.

Bucks 112, 76ers 98 Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, Tony Snell had 18 of his season-high 21 in the first half and Milwaukee trailed in a victory over Philadelphia.

Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton added 13 apiece for the Bucks, who won their third straight game to stay close in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Milwaukee began the day 1 game behind Detroit for the final playoff spot in the East. The Pistons hosted Chicago on Monday night.

Justin Anderson tied his career high with 19 points for Philadelphia, which has lost five of six. The 76ers were without big man Jahlil Okafor (knee) for the second straight game. They are so short of bodies that they received a hardship exception to sign Shawn Long to a 10-day contract on Monday. Long, in his NBA debut, had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Clippers 116, Celtics 102 Blake Griffin scored 26 points, Chris Paul added 23 and Los Angeles rallied to beat Boston.

Jamal Crawford helped lift the Clippers in the second half by scoring 17 of his 19 points after halftime as Los Angeles shot 58 percent over the final two quarters.

DeAndre Jordan added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won their second in a row and remained 1 1/2 games behind Utah in the race for fourth place in the Western Conference.

Spurs 112, Rockets 110 Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter and made big plays on both ends in the final 30 seconds as San Antonio rallied to beat Houston.

Elsewhere, it was Warriors 119, Hawks 111; Pistons 109, Bulls 95; Jazz 88, Pelicans 83; Hornets 100, Pacers 88; Nuggets 108, Kings 96; Nets 122, Grizzlies 109; and Knicks 113, Magic 105.