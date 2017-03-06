Dragic leads Heat past undermanned Cavs

MIAMI -- Goran Dragic scored 23 points and Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Miami Heat beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 120-92 on Saturday night.

Tyler Johnson added 17 points for the Heat, who won for the 18th time in their last 22 games.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sat out for Cleveland, both getting the night off to rest. The Cavaliers fell to 0-5 this season when James isn't in the lineup, and continue to be without two other would-be starters in Kevin Love and J.R. Smith — both still recovering from surgeries. Newly signed center Andrew Bogut also wasn't with the Cavaliers.

Channing Frye scored 21 points and Kyle Korver added 15 for the Cavaliers, who have lost their last 12 games in Miami. This one was largely drama-free until the final seconds, when players from both sides did a little shouting back and forth, with Miami's Dion Waiters — a former Cavs guard — among those most upset.

Spurs 97, Timberwolves 90, OT Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 10 rebounds as San Antonio overcame a listless start to beat Minnesota and wrap up its 20th straight playoff spot.

The Spurs won in overtime for the second straight night to extend their winning streak to seven.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, and Pau Gasol had 17 points and eight rebounds in his fifth straight game as a reserve. The Spurs outscored the Timberwolves 35-20 in the final quarter and overtime.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota. The Timberwolves had not played since Wednesday night in Utah and had won four of five.

Rockets 123, Grizzlies 108 James Harden scored 33 points and Clint Capela had 24 to help Houston build a big lead in the third quarter and coast to a victory over Memphis.

Eric Gordon added 18 points and made six of Houston's 18 3-pointers in the victory that tied the season series with the Grizzlies at 2-2.

Houston led by 15 to start the fourth quarter and was up 109-89 after an alley-oop dunk by Capela midway through the quarter. The Grizzlies resorted to the Hack-a-Shaq technique of intentionally fouling Capela soon after that, but he made eight of 10 attempts before going to the bench with Houston up by 16 with about 3 1/2 minutes left.

Mike Conley had 23 points for the Grizzlies and JaMychal Green added 20.

Bucks 101, Raptors 94 Khris Middleton scored a season-high 24 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and Milwaukee beat Toronto.

Malcolm Brogdon had 17 and Spencer Hawes finished with 16 off the bench for Milwaukee, which halted a seven-game losing streak to Toronto.

Serge Ibaka had 19 points and Cory Joseph 14 for Toronto.

The Bucks entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead but the Raptors got within four about halfway through the period. Back-to-back baskets by Antetokounmpo put Milwaukee back in control and the Raptors got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

After ice-cold shooting in the first quarter, the Bucks scored 41 points in the second to grab a 53-42 lead at the half. Hawes had 14 points in the period.