Cavs set regular-season 3-pointer record

ATLANTA -- Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers in a 135-130 victory over Atlanta on Friday night.

After Paul Millsap's baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland's lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver — who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 — hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.

Cleveland made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months. Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Millsap had 27 points.

Raptors 114, Wizards 106

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and grabbed 13 rebounds in Toronto's victory over Washington.

Norman Powell added a season-high 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help the Raptors pulled back into a tie with the Wizards for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto also secured a 2-1 victory in the season series, a potential tiebreaker for playoff seeding, two days after losing to Washington 105-96 in the first game of a home-and-home set.

John Wall scored 30 points, and Bradley Beal added 27 for Wizards.

Suns 118, Thunder 111

Eric Bledsoe had 18 points and Phoenix helped celebrate broadcaster Al McCoy's induction into the team's Ring of Honor with a victory over Oklahoma City,

Russell Westbrook had 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder.

Alan Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix.

The 83-year-old McCoy was honored at halftime. He's in his 45th season calling Suns games. Eight of 14 other Suns Ring of Honor inductees were present, including Charles Barkley, who offered brief remarks.

Spurs 101, Pelicans 98, OT

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Patty Mills hit a pair of pivotal 3s in overtime, and San Antonio outlasted New Orleans.

LeMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 15 rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs won their sixth straight while dropping New Orleans to 0-4 with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup.

Cousins had 19 points and 23 rebounds, but missed a step-back 3-pointer that could have tied it as overtime ended. Anthony Davis had 29 points, and Jrue Holiday 26 for the Pelicans.

Mills finished with 15 points, and Pau Gasol added 13.