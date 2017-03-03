Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics past Cavs

BOSTON -- Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points, including the go-ahead free throws, as the Boston Celtics outlasted LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-99 on Wednesday night.

Boston's win overshadowed the seventh triple-double of the season for James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time when leading at any point in the fourth quarter on the road.

The game marked the third meeting this season between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, and the first win by the Celtics.

Jae Crowder had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which led by three entering the fourth before there were six ties and 10 lead changes in the final 12 minutes.

Deron Williams, signed by Cleveland earlier this week, scored four points in 24 minutes in his Cavaliers debut.

Wizards 105, Raptors 96 Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points off the bench and Bradley Beal added 23 as Washington ended an eight-game losing streak against Toronto.

John Wall had 12 points and 13 assists for his 39th double-double of the season as the third-place Wizards took the first of a home-and-home series against Toronto, moving a game up on fourth-place Toronto in the standings.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Serge Ibaka added 22 more for the Raptors, who were again without All-Star Kyle Lowry following the guard's wrist surgery that will keep him out the remainder of the regular season.

Spurs 100, Pacers 99 Kawhi Leonard had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio returned from an eight-game road trip to beat Indiana.

Leonard hit a turnaround, fade-away jumper from 16 feet against Paul George with 2.4 seconds left to win it. Indiana's Monta Ellis missed a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining and George missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

George finished with 22 points and C.J. Miles added 19 for the Pacers.

San Antonio extended its winning streak to five games, including four straight to close its annual rodeo road trip in February.

Rockets 122, Clippers 103 James Harden scored 26 points and Houston shot 20 of 52 on 3-pointers in a victory over Los Angeles.

Ryan Anderson added 23 points, including a team-high six 3s, as the Rockets won for the seventh time in nine games and extended their NBA record to nine games with 20 or more 3-pointers this season.

Nets 109, Kings 100 Brook Lopez had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Brooklyn never trailed in snapping a 16-game losing streak by defeating Sacramento.

The Nets' previous win was Jan. 20 at New Orleans. They had dropped 27 of 28 games since beating Charlotte on Dec. 26. The franchise record for consecutive losses is 18 by the 2009-10 team that went 12-70, another low mark in club history.

Jeremy Lin scored 17 points, Isaiah Whitehead had 14 and Caris LeVert finished with 13 for the NBA-worst Nets (10-49). Brooklyn made 11 3-pointers and shot 46 percent.