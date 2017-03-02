Warriors lose Durant and the ball game

WASHINGTON -- Kevin Durant injured his left knee and departed after only 93 seconds before Golden State's Stephen Curry missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer late in the game as the Washington Wizards beat the Warriors 112-108 on Tuesday night.

Durant hyperextended his knee and will have an MRI exam after teammate Zaza Pachulia was pushed into him by Washington center Marcin Gortat. The 2014 NBA MVP and Golden State's leading scorer and rebounder exited with zero points, ending his streak of 562 regular-season games with at least 10 points.

John Wall got a career high-tying 19 assists for the Wizards while Bradley Beal scored 25 points and Markieff Morris added 22, including a pair of free throws after Curry's 3 was off-target in the final 10 seconds.

Thunder 109, Jazz 106 Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05 to help Oklahoma City beat Utah.

Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career.

Doug McDermott scored 16 points and Enes Kanter added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who trimmed Utah's Northwest Division lead to two games.

Westbrook scored and was fouled on a transition layup with 15.5 seconds to play. He completed the three-point play to give the Thunder a 108-106 lead. After Jerami Grant hit one of two free throws with a second left, Gordon Hayward missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

He led the Jazz with 19 points.

Nuggets 125, Bulls 107 Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season as Denver rode a second-half surge to beat Chicago.

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points and Wilson Chandler added 20 as Denver, which entered the game fourth in the NBA in scoring (110.6 points per game), posted a 70-48 advantage in the second half to erase a halftime deficit.

Gary Harris and Will Barton had 15 points apiece for the Nuggets.