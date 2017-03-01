Durant leads the Warriors over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA - Kevin Durant had 27 points on his return to the lineup and the Golden State Warriors overcame the worst 3-point shooting performance of Stephen Curry's career in a 119-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Curry was 0 for 11 from 3-point range. That topped his previous worst outing without making a 3 when he went 0 for 10 from distance on Nov. 4 against the Lakers.

Curry still had 19 points, making 7 of 12 2-point attempts and all five of his free-throw tries.

Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Draymond Green had 14 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Warriors, who opened a five-game East Coast trip by winning their fourth straight and boosting their NBA-best record to 50-9. Durant returned after missing a game with a right hand injury.

Dario Saric had 21 points for Philadelphia, which once again played without big man Joel Embiid. The 76ers announced earlier Monday that Embiid would be out indefinitely after experiencing swelling and soreness in his left knee.

Cavaliers 102, Bucks 95 LeBron James returned from a bout of strep throat and scored 24 points while Kyrie Irving added 25 as Cleveland held off Milwaukee.

James missed Saturday's loss to Chicago and was listed as questionable before arriving at Quicken Loans Arena. He looked fit from the start, delivering an early dunk and adding one in the fourth that he capped by screaming, "That's and one!" at MiIwaukee's John Henson, who fouled him.

James' dunk triggered an 11-0 run that helped put away the Bucks, who were within 86-85 midway through the fourth.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 to lead Milwaukee, and Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just nine on 4-of-13 shooting.

Raptors 92, Knicks 91 DeMar DeRozan made a turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining to finish with 37 points and lift Toronto over New York.