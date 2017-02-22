Sacramento Kings cut ties with DeMarcus Cousins

Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac headed into All-Star weekend convinced it was finally time to part ways with ultra-talented center DeMarcus Cousins.

Befitting a franchise that appears headed to an 11th straight season without a playoff berth, the Kings even seemed to botch that. Sacramento dealt Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to New Orleans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer.

When asked Monday why he didn't wait for a better offer closer to Thursday's trade deadline, Divac gave a curious response that raised more questions than it answered.

"Most likely we would get less because I had a better deal two days ago," Divac said. "I don't want to go into details. I don't want to discuss the process."

Cousins will now team with another former Kentucky big man who has developed into an NBA All-Star in New Orleans' Anthony Davis. Cousins is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds this season and can become a free agent in 2018 unless the Pelicans can sign him to an All-Star caliber extension.

The Kings have not won more than 33 games in a season since drafting Cousins fifth overall in 2010 and grew tired of his antics that included frequent run-ins with coaches, media members and officials. He leads the NBA with 17 technical fouls this season, leading to a one-game suspension earlier this month. He will be suspended again after his next technical foul and every two beyond that for the rest of the regular season.

Divac frequently mentioned culture and character when explaining the thought behind the deal, saying the franchise needed a change despite being only 1 1/2 games behind Denver for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

"I really love DeMarcus," Divac said. "I think he's a great kid. It just wasn't a fit right now with what we're trying to do. I wish him all the best. I hope this will have a positive effect on his career."

The deal to pair Cousins with Davis sends a message that the Pelicans are more concerned with making a 25-game push for the playoffs this spring than where they'll be drafting next offseason.