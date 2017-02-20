News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Monday

February, 20, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

NBA going back to Africa this summer for showcase event
AP  February 20, 2017, 7:59 am TWN
NEW ORLEANS -- The NBA is going back to Africa.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Saturday that NBA Africa Game 2017 will be held on Aug. 5 in Johannesburg. It's the second time the NBA is playing on the continent, after a sold-out event there in 2015.

Among the players planning to take part so far are Orlando's Bismack Biyombo, Portland's CJ McCollum and Denver's Emmanuel Mudiay.

The game will have a Team Africa vs. Team World format and will support UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children's Villages South Africa.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says going back to South Africa "is part of the league's continued commitment to bring the authentic NBA experience to fans around the world."

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search