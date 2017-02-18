|
Butler helps Chicago beat Boston 104-103
|
AP February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
CHICAGO -- Jimmy Butler made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 104-103 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
Butler's clutch foul shots capped a memorable duel with fellow All-Star Isaiah Thomas in the NBA's final game before the break. Butler and Thomas had 29 points and seven assists each.
Butler was touched on the right elbow by Marcus Smart on a turnaround jumper at the final horn, drawing a foul. Butler nodded his head up and down as an incredulous Smart danced up the court in disbelief.
Butler calmly drained each free throw, and Al Horford air-balled a baseline jumper on the Celtics' last shot, giving Chicago (28-29) consecutive wins against Eastern Conference powers Toronto and Boston (37-20).
Wizards 111, Pacers 98 Otto Porter Jr. made six 3-pointers, finished with 25 points and eight rebounds to help Washington win its fourth straight.
The Wizards made nine 3-pointers and led by as many as 19 points in the first half. The Pacers turned the ball over eight times in the first half, resulting in 15 points for the Wizards. Washington led the entire game.
Markieff Morris scored 21 points, Bradley Beal finished with 19 and John Wall added 20 points and 12 assists for the Wizards.
Washington (34-21) is 18-5 since the beginning of January. The Wizards' starters outscored Indiana's 97-59.
Myles Turner finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Indiana. Paul George scored 17 points, and Jeff Teague had six points, six rebounds and five assists for Indiana (29-28).
|
