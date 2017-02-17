Westbrook notches 27th triple-double

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook scored 38 points and had his 27th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 116-105 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook moved into sole possession of third place for the most triple-doubles in a season, behind Oscar Robertson's 41 in 1961-62 and Wilt Chamberlain's 31 in 1967-68. The star guard had 14 rebounds and 12 assists in the 64th triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo added 21 points for the Thunder. Carmelo Anthony had 30 points for the Knicks, and Derrick Rose added 25.

Celtics 116, 76ers 108 Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the surging Boston Celtics held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-108 on Wednesday night.

It was the 40th straight 20-point game for Thomas, tying the team record set by John Havlicek during the 1971-72 season. Marcus Smart added 21 points and eight steals for the Celtics.

Boston has won four in a row and 11 of 12. Philadelphia had won three straight.

Dario Saric led the 76ers with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Covington added 18 points.

Cavaliers 113, Pacers 104 LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 26, Kyle Korver made six 3-pointers and Cleveland beat Indiana to roll into the All-Star break with its seventh win in eight games.

Irving and Korver combined to make four 3s in the first 2:50 of the fourth quarter — Korver finished with 22 points and became the seventh player with 2,000 career 3s — as the NBA champions improved to 7-1 in February following a drama-and-distraction filled January.

Glenn Robinson III scored 17 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost five straight.

Warriors 109, Kings 86 Klay Thompson scored 10 of his 35 points during a big third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry added 13 points and nine assists, and Kevin Durant had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors bounced back from a loss in Denver two nights earlier to head into the All-Star break an NBA-best 47-9.

DeMarcus Cousins had 13 points and six assists for Sacramento. Matt Barnes added 15 points and Darren Collison scored 14.

Heat 117, Rockets 109 Hassan Whiteside had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to help Miami beat Houston.

Dion Waiters added 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Goran Dragic had 21 points for the Heat. They had lost two straight after winning 12 in a row.

James Harden had 38 points 12 rebounds and 12 assists for Houston his 15th triple-double of the season.

Jazz 111, Trail Blazers 88 Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and George Hill added 19 for Utah.

Joe Ingles had 18 points for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 12 rebounds. CJ McCollum had 18 points for Portland.