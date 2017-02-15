Nuggets stun Warriors 132-110

DENVER -- Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double as the Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 3-pointers while shocking the Golden State Warriors 132-110 on Monday night.

The Nuggets tied the 3-point mark set by the Rockets in December against New Orleans. They missed two 3-pointers in the final minute, and Jamal Murray passed up an uncontested 3 to dribble out the clock. They finished 24 of 40 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors were just 8 of 32 from long range, including 1 of 11 by Stephen Curry.

Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, and rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points, including six 3s. Will Barton added 24 points and Jameer Nelson had 23.

Spurs 110, Pacers 106 Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points as San Antonio clinched its NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a victory over Indiana.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan's retirement. They have had a winning record every season since 1997-98, when Duncan was a rookie, and broke a tie with the Utah Jazz, who had 19 straight winning seasons from 1985-2004.

Celtics 111, Mavericks 98 Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and eight assists while his backcourt mate Marcus Smart added 19 points against his hometown team as Boston beat Dallas.

Kelly Olynyk scored seven of his 15 points during a 12-2 run that started with the Celtics leading by one in the fourth quarter as the Atlantic Division leaders won for the 10th time in 11 games. Boston pulled within two games of Cleveland atop the Eastern Conference.

Wizards 120, Thunder 98 Russell Westbrook sat down for good midway through the third quarter while Oklahoma City was in the midst of missing 24 consecutive shots as Bradley Beal and John Wall carried Washington to a stunningly lopsided victory.

Westbrook entered the game leading the NBA in scoring average at 31.2 and third in assists at 10.2 per game, along with a total of 26 triple-doubles, but he finished with only 17 points — equaling his second-lowest total of the season — on 5-for-19 shooting. He had four assists and four rebounds.

Clippers 88, Jazz 72 Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Los Angeles rolled over Utah.

The Clippers controlled the game for all but a short stretch of the first quarter while the Jazz had a horrific shooting night. DeAndre Jordan brought the energy early, then Austin Rivers got hot in the second quarter before Griffin had a dominant 12-point third quarter.

Magic 116, Heat 107 Evan Fournier scored 24 points and Elfrid Payton added 20 off the bench as Orlando beat Miami to snap a four-game losing streak.

Serge Ibaka scored 17 points and Nik Vucevic finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando, while Dion Waiters returned from a sprained ankle and scored 23 points for Miami, whose eight-game home winning streak was snapped.