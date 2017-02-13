News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

February, 13, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Durant scores 34 as Warriors down Thunder
AP  February 13, 2017, 12:12 am TWN
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kevin Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout his return to Oklahoma City, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Thunder 130-114 in a tough-fought game on Saturday night.

It was Durant's first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer. The crowd jeered him loudly during pregame warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.

Emotions ran high throughout the game. At one point in the third quarter, Durant and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook yelled at each other as they walked toward their benches during a timeout. Later in the third quarter, Oklahoma City's Andre Roberson fouled Durant hard, and the two got in each other's faces and were called for double technicals.

Cavaliers 125, Nuggets 109 LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 27 points and combined for three 3-pointers in Cleveland's long-range barrage in the third quarter.

Irving drained two 3s on consecutive possessions, Kevin Love hit two more and James dropped another in a span of 2:43 as Cleveland pulled away and improved to 23-5 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who played their third game in four nights.

76ers 117, Heat 109 Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington and Dario Saric each scored 19 points to lead the Philadelphia over Miami, snapping the Heat's winning streak at 13 games.

Clippers 107, Hornets 102 Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half as Los Angeles beat Charlotte.

Bucks 116, Pacers 100 Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help Milwaukee beat Indiana.

Elsewhere, it was: Rockets 133, Suns 102; Mavericks 112, Magic 80 and Celtics 112, Jazz 104.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search