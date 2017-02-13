Durant scores 34 as Warriors down Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kevin Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout his return to Oklahoma City, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Thunder 130-114 in a tough-fought game on Saturday night.

It was Durant's first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer. The crowd jeered him loudly during pregame warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.

Emotions ran high throughout the game. At one point in the third quarter, Durant and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook yelled at each other as they walked toward their benches during a timeout. Later in the third quarter, Oklahoma City's Andre Roberson fouled Durant hard, and the two got in each other's faces and were called for double technicals.

Cavaliers 125, Nuggets 109 LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 27 points and combined for three 3-pointers in Cleveland's long-range barrage in the third quarter.

Irving drained two 3s on consecutive possessions, Kevin Love hit two more and James dropped another in a span of 2:43 as Cleveland pulled away and improved to 23-5 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who played their third game in four nights.

76ers 117, Heat 109 Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington and Dario Saric each scored 19 points to lead the Philadelphia over Miami, snapping the Heat's winning streak at 13 games.

Clippers 107, Hornets 102 Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half as Los Angeles beat Charlotte.

Bucks 116, Pacers 100 Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help Milwaukee beat Indiana.

Elsewhere, it was: Rockets 133, Suns 102; Mavericks 112, Magic 80 and Celtics 112, Jazz 104.