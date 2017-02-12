Green scores rare triple-double

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- Draymond Green had an uncommon triple-double while scoring only four points as the Golden State Warriors beat Memphis 122-107 on Friday night for their first victory over the Grizzlies in three tries this season.

Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-best 10 steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points to lead Golden State. Kevin Durant added 24 and Andre Iguodala had 22, missing only one of seven shots. Stephen Curry finished with 18 points.

The Warriors lost two previous games to Memphis this season, including when they blew a 24-point lead in the second half on Jan. 6. This time, they held a 26-point advantage in the fourth quarter and didn't let the Grizzlies (33-23) back in it.

Nuggets 131, Knicks 123 Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 40 points to lead Denver past New York.

On the day Charles Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden, the current Knicks proved again they can't play defense anywhere near the way his Knicks teams did, and lost their fourth straight.

Former Knicks forward Wilson Chandler added 19 points, Jameer Nelson had 16 points and 12 assists, and Denver shot 56.8 percent from the field.

Carmelo Anthony scored 33 points against his former team and Kristaps Porzingis added 17, but Jokic dominated the matchup of second-year big men from Europe.

The Serbian center was 17 of 23 from the field and added nine rebounds and five assists as the Nuggets reached 120 points for the eighth time in their last 16 games.

Oakley was arrested after an altercation with security guards Wednesday, and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan announced Oakley had been banned from the arena during an ESPN Radio interview, though said he was open to reconciling with the forward. Fans chanted "We want Oakley!" and "Free Charles Oakley!" in the first quarter.

Heat 108, Nets 99 James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points as Miami rallied to win its 13th straight game, beating beleaguered Brooklyn.

Goran Dragic had 21 points, and Tyler Johnson added 18 for the Heat.

Miami's winning streak, the third-best in team history, is the longest current run in the NBA. It is the top streak in league annals by a team under .500 throughout, and the best that began with a club at least 19 games below .500. Miami was 11-30 when the run started with a victory over Houston on Jan. 17.

Pelicans 122, Timberwolves 106 Anthony Davis had 42 points and 13 rebounds to win a duel with Karl-Anthony Towns and lift New Orleans past Minnesota.,

Davis hit 16 of 22 shots, including two 3-pointers, and Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 12 assists to get the Pelicans off to a good start on their final trip before hosting the All-Star game next weekend. New Orleans shot a season-high 60 percent and hit 12 3-pointers.