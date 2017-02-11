Ex-nat'l basketball coach caught up in betting scandal

The detainment Wednesday of a former national basketball team head coach over alleged involvement in online betting has sent shock waves through the local sporting community and threatens to deal a serious blow to the popular sport.

Yen Chia-hua (閻家驊), who was head coach of the 2016 Taiwan national team, was released on bail of NT$500,000 after questioning by prosecutors as part of an investigation into illegal sports gambling.

According to the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office, Yen, 63, placed bets on the results of the locally held William Jones Cup international basketball competition in 2015 when he was manager for Taiwan's Chinese Taipei team.

Immediately following his release, Yen announced his resignation as head coach of Taiwan Beer, one of the most successful teams in local semi-professional Super Basketball League (SBL).

"I will fully cooperate with the investigation and have resigned my head coach position, effective today, to show that I take responsibility for my actions," Yen said in the statement, adding that he regretted harming the team and fans.

The Beer are currently in second place this season in the seven-team league and is likely to advance to the playoffs.

Although Yen has insisted that he did not ask his players to throw any games, the premature departure of the country's most decorated hoops coach has shocked fans, players and the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association (CTBA).

Some fear the case will seriously damage the reputation of the SBL and basketball in Taiwan as a whole — something that could sound the death knell for a sport already reeling from years of declining fan support and falling attendance numbers.

The CTBA as well as most players and other SBL coaches have all refused to comment on Yen's resignation, citing the ongoing investigation.

Association head Ting Shou-chung (丁守中) called on the public to keep faith in the sport and expressed confidence that SBL games were "clean."

Respected but Controversial

Yen, a highly respected figure in Taiwan basketball, boasts the winningest record in the SBL, having racked up 216 wins and four championships since assuming the Beer's head coaching spot in 2004.

He is known for spotting young talent, including Lin Chih-chieh (林志傑), a former Taiwan team captain and one of Asia's top players, being named in the All-Star Five at the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship.

Yen has also proven a controversial figure, known for his outspokenness and fiery temper. In 2008, he was suspended for 10 games after kicking a referee for what he considered a bad call.