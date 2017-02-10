Clippers stage final-quarter comeback

NEW YORK -- Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat New York 119-115 on Wednesday after former Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden in the first quarter.

DeAndre Jordan added 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to end a three-game losing streak.

Carmelo Anthony had 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis 27 on a night there was plenty of fight from the Knicks — especially Oakley. The rugged power forward was removed after an altercation with arena security near the seat of Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan. (See story on page 11.)

Anthony played well the day after Phil Jackson took another dig at him on Twitter by referencing an article that was critical of the forward. Coach Jeff Hornacek acknowledged it may have been a distraction but one he expected the Knicks to play through, and they had a chance to tie before Anthony missed a 3-pointer down 118-115.

Griffin then put it away with a free throw with 5.9 seconds left.

Heat 106, Bucks 88 Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to 12 games with a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

A lackluster night for the Bucks got worse with 6:34 left in the third quarter when Jabari Parker, part of the team's young core, left the game with a sprained left knee. Parker hurt the same knee two seasons ago.

James Johnson added 20 points for the Heat. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Parker finished with 14 points.

Cavaliers 132, Pacers 117 Kyle Korver scored a season-high 29 points and LeBron James gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a second-half energy boost, lifting the defending champs over the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland has won the first three games on its four-game road trip and six of its last seven overall.

James had 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists and Korver hit 8 of 9 3-pointers. Kyrie Irving had 29 points.

C.J. Miles scored 23 points to lead the Pacers, who ended a season-best seven-game winning streak. Jeff Teague had 22 points and 14 assists.