Warring Warriors? Green plays down heated moment with Durant

OAKLAND, California -- Draymond Green approached Kevin Durant near the end of Golden State's bench and quickly their discussion escalated into a heated dispute. While the rest of the Warriors watched, a teammate eventually came over to keep the peace.

That flap during Saturday's overtime loss at Sacramento wasn't the first between the All-Stars, either.

Warring Warriors? No, no worries about a family feud for the NBA's top team.

Green insists that's all part of it from time to time and there is never any harm intended. Coach Steve Kerr considers it healthy and a positive once in a while.

"If you can't, you're probably on a losing team," the fiery Green said Tuesday. "But everybody who makes a big deal out of it probably are losers. That's how I view it. Anyone who knows anything about winning knows that that's going to happen."

Green and Durant squabbled on the court late in the third quarter after a mix-up led to a shot-clock violation. Soon after, Green could be seen on video walking toward Durant and yelling from close range while raising his hands in the air.

Green then took a seat on the bench and Durant came over to continue their argument, with Shaun Livingston playing peacemaker.