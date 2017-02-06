Popovich sets coaching record for San Antonio, Miami Heat win 10th in a row

SAN ANTONIO -- Gregg Popovich became the most successful coach with a single franchise in NBA history after leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Popovich earned his 1,128th victory to pass former Utah coach Jerry Sloan for the mark.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 19 points in San Antonio's final home game before playing eight games on the road during its annual rodeo road trip. Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker each added 18 points for the Spurs.

Jamal Murray scored 20 points off the bench and Nikola Jokic had 11 in 15 minutes for Denver.

Cavaliers 111, Knicks 104 LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists while Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers won for the ninth straight time against the Knicks and didn't even need Kyrie Irving, who didn't play because of right quadriceps soreness.

Love was back after missing two games and showed why the NBA champions may have no reason to entertain the trade rumors involving him and Carmelo Anthony that surround the teams.

Brandon Jennings had 23 points and 10 assists in place of point guard Derrick Rose, who missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Anthony and Courtney Lee each added 17 points.

James became the youngest player to surpass 28,000 points in leading the Cavs to their seventh straight win at Madison Square Garden.

Heat 125, 76ers 102 Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds while Dion Waiters needed only 10 shots to score 21 points as the Miami Heat pushed their winning streak to 10 games with an easy win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Whiteside had a double-double after the first 9:38 and posted the first 30-20 game of his career even while sitting out the fourth quarter.

Goran Dragic had 16 points and eight assists for Miami while Tyler Johnson also scored 16. The 10-game streak is the longest current one in the NBA, and ties Houston for the second-longest in the league this season. Golden State won 12 straight in November.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 21 for Philadelphia, which was without Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington.

Kings 109, Warriors 106, OT Draymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer after DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings' snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry's layup attempt with 4.9 seconds left clanked off the rim and the two-time reigning NBA MVP also missed a short jumper with 6.9 seconds left, but finished with 35. But Cousins failed to corral the rebound and the ball went out of bounds at the baseline to the Warriors for one more try with 6.2 ticks remaining.

Darren Collison scored 18 points and the bench added 45 for Sacramento.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected with 3:34 left in the third and had to be held back near midcourt by assistant coach Mike Brown as the reigning NBA Coach of the Year moved toward official Bill Spooner.

Elsewhere, it was: Pacers 105, Pistons 84; Jazz 105, Hornets 98; Hawks 113, Magic 86; Wizards 105, Pelicans 91; Grizzlies 107, Timberwolves 99 and Bucks 137, Suns 112.