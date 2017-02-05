Houston Rockets retire Yao's trailblazing jersey

LOS ANGELES -- The Houston Rockets feted Hall of Famer Yao Ming on Friday, retiring the groundbreaking Chinese star's jersey in an emotional halftime ceremony during their 121-117 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

Yao was the first overall draft selection in 2002 and the first player drafted number one who didn't play collegiately in the United States.

The 7-foot-6 Chinese giant averaged 19.2 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets and became a global ambassador for the sport during his eight NBA seasons.

He continued promoting the game after he was forced into retirement in 2011 by repeated foot injuries.

On Friday his number 11 was raised to the rafters alongside those of Clyde Drexler (22), Moses Malone (24), Calvin Murphy (23), Hakeem Olajuwon (34) and Rudy Tomjanovich.

"I remember the first time I watched (an) NBA game, randomly saw a shot the cameras gave on those retired jerseys," Yao said. "After I read stories, I know that (is) the highest honor a player can reach for himself and an accomplishment for the team. Today I think I'll always ask myself what is the story behind it.

"I hope people see the jersey there and remember the story, not only about myself, but also my teammates, my opponents. We created the story together, just like the other jerseys created the story for (us.)"