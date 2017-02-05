Memphis Grizzlies lose to Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 114-102 on Friday night.

Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his 25th triple-double this season and the 62nd of his career. His season total is the most in the NBA since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 during the 1967-68 season.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Joffrey Lauvergne scored a season-high 16 and Anthony Morrow added 15 points for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Marc Gasol scored 31 points and Mike Conley had 18 for the Grizzlies, who shot 48 percent overall but just 3 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Rockets 121, Bulls 117, OT James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally Houston to the overtime win.

Harden hit a step-back jumper over Paul Zipser with 36.1 seconds remaining in the extra period and was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Rockets a two-point lead they never relinquished.

The Bulls played without star forward Jimmy Butler, who was nursing a bruised heel. Starting in his place, Michael Carter-Williams had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists before fouling out with two minutes remaining in overtime.

Nuggets 121, Bucks 117 Nikola Jokic returned to the lineup with his first career triple-double, powering Denver to the win.

Jokic had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists after missing three games with a strained left hip. He nearly had his triple-double in the first three minutes of the second half, but went without another assist until late in the fourth quarter.

Pacers 106, Nets 97 Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 24 points, helping Indiana to its fifth consecutive win.

Myles Turner and Al Jefferson scored 11 points apiece for the Pacers, and Thaddeus Young had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals. George also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Brook Lopez scored 23 points for Brooklyn, which has dropped eight straight. Sean Kilpatrick had 18 points, and Joe Harris finished with 15.

Celtics 113, Lakers 107 Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics beat the Lakers for their sixth consecutive victory.

Al Horford added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics.

Thomas logged his 34th straight game with 20 or more points and is six shy of John Havlicek's franchise-record streak.

Jae Crowder had 18 points for Boston (32-18).

Pistons 116, Timberwolves 108 Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points as the Pistons held on for the victory at home.

Elsewhere, it was: Magic 102, Raptors 94; Mavericks 108, Trail Blazers 104; and Suns 105, Kings 103