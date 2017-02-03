Warriors blow away Hornets 126-111

OAKLAND, California - With dad Dell watching live, Stephen Curry hit 11 3-pointers and scored 39 points in three quarters, coming back with vengeance from a one-game absence and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 126-111 blowout of his hometown Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Klay Thompson added 29 points, matched his career high with eight assists and Kevin Durant had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the NBA-leading Warriors (42-7).

Curry recorded his fifth career game with at least 11 3s, shot 14 for 20 and 11 of 15 from long range and dished out eight assists facing Charlotte for the second time in a week.

Frank Kaminsky scored 24 points off the bench for the Hornets, who lost their sixth in a row overall and ninth straight on the road.

Cavaliers 125, Timberwolves 97 LeBron James scored 27 points while Kyrie Irving had 14 and a career-high 14 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming off a losing record in January, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland, which went 7-8 last month, began February looking like the defending NBA champions. The Cavaliers held a three-point halftime lead and took control midway through the third quarter. James' three-point play gave the Cavaliers a 90-70 lead.

Cleveland All-Star forward Kevin Love missed his second straight game because of back spasms, but the Cavaliers had five players in double figures in scoring.

James was 11 of 14 from the field, and Irving scored 14 points. Kyle Korver, who has struggled since being acquired from Atlanta last month, scored 20 points, going 8 of 11 from the field and hitting four 3-pointers. Tristan Thompson had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and Andrew Wiggins added 23 for the Timberwolves, who won five of six to finish January.

Celtics 109, Raptors 104 Isaiah Thomas scored 19 of his 44 points in the final quarter to lift the Boston Celtics over the Toronto Raptors in a showdown for first place in the Atlantic Division.

It was the fifth straight win for Boston, which moved 1 { games ahead of the Raptors in the division and holds the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 32 points, former Celtic Jared Sullinger had 13 and Norman Powell added 12. The Raptors have lost seven of nine.