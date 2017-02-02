Spurs hold on to beat Thunder 108-94

SAN ANTONIO -- Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points as the San Antonio Spurs held Russell Westbrook scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Westbrook had 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but was shut out after scoring 14 points in the third. Rookie forward Domantas Sabonis matched a season high with 13 rebounds and had 13 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points for San Antonio, while Spurs coach Gregg Popovich collected his 1,126th career victory, leaving him one shy of tying the league record for most wins with one franchise held by Utah's Jerry Sloan.

Wizards 117, Knicks 101 Bradley Beal went shot for shot with Carmelo Anthony and then some as Washington blew out New York to move into a tie for first place in the Southeast Division.

Beal scored 28 points, Markieff Morris had 24 and John Wall added 15 points and 13 assists as the Wizards rolled to their fifth victory in a row. Beal was 12 of 18 from the floor, while Anthony was 10 of 17 for 26 points.

Washington improved to 28-20 and tied the Atlanta Hawks for first place. The Wizards are the second-hottest team in the NBA behind only the Golden State Warriors, who also won 12 games in January.

Raptors 108, Pelicans 106, OT Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 10 assists, and made the tiebreaking jumper with 4.3 seconds left in overtime as Toronto outlasted New Orleans.

Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Lowry matched his season high from 3-point range, going 6 of 14.

Jrue Holiday scored 30 points and Anthony Davis had 18 points and 17 rebounds for his 30th double-double as the Pelicans lost their second straight.

Down 106-102 with just over a minute to play in OT, New Orleans tied the game on Davis' floating jump shot with 29 seconds to go.

But Lowry worked the shot clock at the other end, finally putting the Raptors in front for good on his step-back jumper.

Rockets 105, Kings 83 Ryan Anderson had 25 points and 11 rebounds while Eric Gordon added 17 points as Houston used a big second-quarter run to beat Sacramento.

Anderson shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range and Houston went 14 of 45 from behind the arc as a team.

James Harden finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Clint Capella had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, who shot 45 percent.

DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, while Kosta Koufos added 12 points.