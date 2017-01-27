|
Cavs still searching after loss to Kings, Warriors bounce back with win over Hornets
AFP January 27, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
LOS ANGELES, AFP
The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers' struggles continued with an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as the Golden State Warriors got back on track with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Not even a second straight triple-double from superstar LeBron James could lift the Cavs, who fell 116-112 and have lost their last three games and six of their last eight.
"Just try to get better," was James's prescription. "We've got to get better that's all.
"We had our opportunities. It don't matter who we go against, if they're sub-.500 or plus-.500, we know we're going to get everybody's best, so we've just got to be better."
The comments were tame compared to the tirade James delivered after Monday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, calling the squad "top-heavy" and questioning management's commitment to retaining the title.
Cavs general manager David Griffin met with James about the outburst, saying it "certainly wasn't appropriate from a teammate perspective."
Although he and coach Tyronn Lue said the air had been cleared, the Cavs couldn't reverse their fortunes on court in Cleveland.
After Aaron Afflalo's three-pointer with 30.8 seconds left in overtime put Sacramento up 115-112, James missed a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining and Kings star DeMarcus Cousins capped the scoring with a free-throw with five seconds to play. Cousins scored a game-high 28 points with 11 rebound+s, nine assists and three steals for the Kings.
James scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists in defeat.
